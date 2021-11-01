Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.27 billion.

DORM opened at $104.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $85.68 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

