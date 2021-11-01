Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Research analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

LTH stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

