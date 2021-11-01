Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $3.29 on Monday. Westport Fuel Systems has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $555.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPRT. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 264,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,765 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPRT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

