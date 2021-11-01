Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 39,359 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 531.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 39,359 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 485.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $73.13 on Monday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $53.97 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

