Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $2.89 Million in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 286.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 572.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $322,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,480 over the last ninety days. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.