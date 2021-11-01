Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) by 48.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,041 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000.

PAX stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55. The stock has a market cap of $888.03 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00. Patria Investments Limited has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.46 million. On average, analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.463 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.14.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

