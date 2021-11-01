Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Trims Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,183 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

GMAB stock opened at $44.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.