McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 61.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,935 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 136,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6,981.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 417,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,253,000 after purchasing an additional 411,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

MKC opened at $80.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.35. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

