Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 8,900 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 222.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $753,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 44.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of ODFL opened at $341.35 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $344.16. The company has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

