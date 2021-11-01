Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 807.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in FOX by 347.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 392.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.87.

FOX stock opened at $39.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

