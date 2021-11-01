Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $468,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP reduced its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,303 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 177.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 142,698 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 5.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 707,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 34,416 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 18.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth $19,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

Shares of VRT opened at $25.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

