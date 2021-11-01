Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Boosts Stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 89.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $210.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $171.33 and a one year high of $257.68. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.53. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.23.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.