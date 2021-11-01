Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,928,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,429,000 after acquiring an additional 626,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,078,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,703,000 after acquiring an additional 206,511 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,717,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,666,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,312,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,599,000 after acquiring an additional 29,788 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $77.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.18. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

