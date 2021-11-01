Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 807,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.10% of Vistra worth $187,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after buying an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,869,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,134,000 after buying an additional 3,651,498 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,256,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,275,000 after buying an additional 876,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its stake in Vistra by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,889,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,806,000 after purchasing an additional 392,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.91. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $24.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

