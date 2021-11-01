Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 96,709 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $60,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $317,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920,776 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 57,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 43,955 shares during the period. Archetype Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 48,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,678 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRGP. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist increased their target price on Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.58.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.34 and a beta of 3.10. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.96.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 2.60%. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

