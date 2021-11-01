Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 929,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of East West Bancorp worth $66,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 126.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $79.48 on Monday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.06. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. The company had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

