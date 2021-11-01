MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 50.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,206 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,526 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,375,000 after buying an additional 88,173 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM opened at $47.64 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.34.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

