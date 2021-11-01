State Street Corp Sells 1,076,605 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,357,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,076,605 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.68% of OGE Energy worth $180,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGE. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 401.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,744,000 after buying an additional 293,204 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,477,000 after purchasing an additional 218,199 shares during the period. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $34.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

