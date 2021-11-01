39,073 Shares in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Acquired by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 39,073 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Angi by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 307,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 43,376 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Angi by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 43,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Angi by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Angi by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 786,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after purchasing an additional 233,103 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGI opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.63 and a beta of 1.80. Angi Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $420.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.45 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Angi’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ANGI shares. Truist decreased their price target on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Angi from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Angi from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $131,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

