Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 45,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,000 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000.

CFVIU opened at $9.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.89. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

