Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lessened its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 73.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,330 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Datadog were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,268,543.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 365,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.15, for a total value of $48,293,160.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 538,739 shares in the company, valued at $71,194,358.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,939,438 shares of company stock worth $412,556,215. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Datadog from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.60.

Datadog stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.59 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $168.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.