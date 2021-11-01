Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys 2,674 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,452 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

In other news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $495,455.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,834 shares of company stock worth $4,613,877 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1 year low of $57.78 and a 1 year high of $99.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.54%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.