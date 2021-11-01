Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,583 A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 7.6% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.31 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

