Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 84.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,583 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.05% of NexImmune worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of NexImmune in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 42.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEXI opened at $11.38 on Monday. NexImmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). On average, analysts anticipate that NexImmune, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

