$0.23 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.
IBN stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $22.14.
About ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.
Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICICI Bank (IBN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.