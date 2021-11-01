$0.23 EPS Expected for ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ICICI Bank’s earnings. ICICI Bank posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICICI Bank will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ICICI Bank.

IBN stock opened at $21.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. ICICI Bank has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $22.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ICICI Bank by 6.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 55,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,303,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,594,000 after buying an additional 154,258 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,452,000. 20.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, which includes retail banking, corporate banking, and treasury operations. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others.

