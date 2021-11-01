Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $498,000 in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,387,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,950,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,463,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.79% of the company’s stock.

GTPB stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

