Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Invests $669,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 71,915 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,288,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $163,138,000 after purchasing an additional 258,733 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $123.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.01 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $35,065.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $42,877.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Vertical Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

