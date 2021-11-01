First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $38,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $250.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.36 and a 200-day moving average of $229.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.12, for a total transaction of $1,004,982.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.05.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

