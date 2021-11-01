First Trust Advisors LP Has $37.43 Million Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Peloton Interactive worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $3,134,763.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 29,633 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,595.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,470 shares of company stock valued at $41,017,471. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Europe dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $91.44 on Monday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.87 and a 200 day moving average of $105.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of -130.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

