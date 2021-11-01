Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New $891,000 Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KO. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KO opened at $56.37 on Monday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The business had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

