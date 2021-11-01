Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 72.7% in October

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PGZ stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $382,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,344,000.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

