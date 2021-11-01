Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Up 72.7% in October

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the September 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
PGZ stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $16.20.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
Principal Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
