Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.000-$3.000 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.610 EPS.

NYSE:CHD opened at $87.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The stock has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

