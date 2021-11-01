First Business Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by 26.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Business Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of FBIZ stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.19 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.04. First Business Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $29.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 26.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Business Financial Services stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of First Business Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on FBIZ. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

