Brokerages Set ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Target Price at $47.92

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACLLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.50 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

ACLLF opened at $33.95 on Friday. ATCO has a 12 month low of $28.04 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.01.

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

