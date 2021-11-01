Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Hold

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.22 on Monday. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.04.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

