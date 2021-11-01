Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) to Hold

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup downgraded KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KDDI currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
OTCMKTS KDDIY opened at $15.22 on Monday. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.04.
KDDI Company Profile
KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.
Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for KDDI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KDDI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.