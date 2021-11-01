Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $8.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05. Bright Health Group has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 6,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, for a total transaction of $56,152.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,652.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $167,968.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 162,528 shares of company stock worth $1,505,576.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group in the second quarter worth about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

