Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the September 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NRILY opened at $39.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. Nomura Research Institute has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $41.98.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomura Research Institute will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

