TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on TAL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA cut TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAL stock opened at $4.09 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $90.96.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

