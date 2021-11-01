Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) Short Interest Update

Flat Glass Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FGSGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,752,200 shares, an increase of 73.8% from the September 30th total of 2,158,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,761.0 days.

OTCMKTS:FGSGF opened at $4.85 on Monday. Flat Glass Group has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FGSGF shares. HSBC started coverage on Flat Glass Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.95 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flat Glass Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Flat Glass Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Flat Glass Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of glass products in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers photovoltaic glass, float glass, architectural glass, household glass, and other types of related products.

