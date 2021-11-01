Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, a growth of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 105,600 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

GSEV stock opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.84. Gores Holdings VII has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

