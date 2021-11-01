Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,300 shares, a growth of 71.5% from the September 30th total of 43,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable by 86.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 241,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 112,017 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APWC opened at $3.17 on Monday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. It operates through the following segments: North Asia, Thailand, and Rest of the World Region. The company was founded on September 19, 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

