Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Short Interest Update

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SPE opened at $15.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.70. Special Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $16.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%.

In related news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $37,500.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPE. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its position in Special Opportunities Fund by 100.8% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 3,572,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $54,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,387 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 33.2% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 441,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 244,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.0% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 197,550 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Special Opportunities Fund by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 180,448 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 95,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

