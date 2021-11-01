Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 79.80 ($1.04).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Centrica from GBX 76 ($0.99) to GBX 112 ($1.46) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Centrica from GBX 67 ($0.88) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Centrica to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 58 ($0.76) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of LON CNA opened at GBX 60.07 ($0.78) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 53.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 53.21. The company has a market cap of £3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 2.23. Centrica has a 12-month low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 12-month high of GBX 62.44 ($0.82).

In related news, insider Chris O?Shea purchased 45,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £21,220.50 ($27,724.72).

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

