MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MasTec in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 652.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,731,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,967 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 684.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,734,000 after purchasing an additional 524,090 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 268.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 704,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,756,000 after purchasing an additional 513,239 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 213.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 487,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,693,000 after purchasing an additional 331,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth approximately $16,782,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTZ opened at $89.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.29. MasTec has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. MasTec had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications; Oil and Gas; Electrical Transmissions; Clean Energy and Infrastructure; and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

