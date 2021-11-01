Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.60.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

NYSE TRI opened at $120.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.