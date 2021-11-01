Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.50 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a $27.50 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $4,721,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,972,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after purchasing an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 51.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,439,628 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,845 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 50.9% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 21,135 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.32. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $29.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

