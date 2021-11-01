Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 978,900 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the September 30th total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of SLRX stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.99. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. The business had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Salarius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 248.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 502.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 71,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 573.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 105,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.62% of the company’s stock.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

