Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $816.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.95 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REGI opened at $64.00 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.67. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

In related news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.94 per share, with a total value of $74,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 107,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,384.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $326,430 and sold 17,558 shares worth $939,113. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

