Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 291.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 9.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Citi Trends by 408,145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,517,000 after buying an additional 408,145 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

CTRN opened at $77.36 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.84.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $237.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total value of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Dunn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.71, for a total transaction of $1,754,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,224.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

