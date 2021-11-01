139,500 Shares in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Acquired by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 139,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.69% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $27,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,680. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.28.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $558.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

